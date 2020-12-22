Schließen

Founded (auto)epistemic equilibrium logic satisfies epistemic splitting

  • In a recent line of research, two familiar concepts from logic programming semantics (unfounded sets and splitting) were extrapolated to the case of epistemic logic programs. The property of epistemic splitting provides a natural and modular way to understand programs without epistemic cycles but, surprisingly, was only fulfilled by Gelfond's original semantics (G91), among the many proposals in the literature. On the other hand, G91 may suffer from a kind of self-supported, unfounded derivations when epistemic cycles come into play. Recently, the absence of these derivations was also formalised as a property of epistemic semantics called foundedness. Moreover, a first semantics proved to satisfy foundedness was also proposed, the so-called Founded Autoepistemic Equilibrium Logic (FAEEL). In this paper, we prove that FAEEL also satisfies the epistemic splitting property something that, together with foundedness, was not fulfilled by any other approach up to date. To prove this result, we provide an alternative characterisation ofIn a recent line of research, two familiar concepts from logic programming semantics (unfounded sets and splitting) were extrapolated to the case of epistemic logic programs. The property of epistemic splitting provides a natural and modular way to understand programs without epistemic cycles but, surprisingly, was only fulfilled by Gelfond's original semantics (G91), among the many proposals in the literature. On the other hand, G91 may suffer from a kind of self-supported, unfounded derivations when epistemic cycles come into play. Recently, the absence of these derivations was also formalised as a property of epistemic semantics called foundedness. Moreover, a first semantics proved to satisfy foundedness was also proposed, the so-called Founded Autoepistemic Equilibrium Logic (FAEEL). In this paper, we prove that FAEEL also satisfies the epistemic splitting property something that, together with foundedness, was not fulfilled by any other approach up to date. To prove this result, we provide an alternative characterisation of FAEEL as a combination of G91 with a simpler logic we called Founded Epistemic Equilibrium Logic (FEEL), which is somehow an extrapolation of the stable model semantics to the modal logic S5.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1060.pdfeng
    (1686KB)

    SHA-512:8fbb7b8272fe69b892562841062b160c9d5ae0e562f0519bf85278ad743d1a4c5aa160f7fe2570fdcf8b39356d0690da174a6a18935e4251d053052aa77c84c9

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jorge FandinnoORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469685
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46968
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1060)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/22
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/22
Tag:answer set programming; epistemic logic programs; epistemic specifications
Issue:1060
Page Number:19
First Page:671
Last Page:687
Source:Theory and Practice of Logic Programming 19 (2019) 5–6, 671–687 DOI: 10.1017/S1471068419000127
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Cambridge University Press (CUP)
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo