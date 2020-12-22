Founded (auto)epistemic equilibrium logic satisfies epistemic splitting
In a recent line of research, two familiar concepts from logic programming semantics (unfounded sets and splitting) were extrapolated to the case of epistemic logic programs. The property of epistemic splitting provides a natural and modular way to understand programs without epistemic cycles but, surprisingly, was only fulfilled by Gelfond's original semantics (G91), among the many proposals in the literature. On the other hand, G91 may suffer from a kind of self-supported, unfounded derivations when epistemic cycles come into play. Recently, the absence of these derivations was also formalised as a property of epistemic semantics called foundedness. Moreover, a first semantics proved to satisfy foundedness was also proposed, the so-called Founded Autoepistemic Equilibrium Logic (FAEEL). In this paper, we prove that FAEEL also satisfies the epistemic splitting property something that, together with foundedness, was not fulfilled by any other approach up to date. To prove this result, we provide an alternative characterisation of FAEEL as a combination of G91 with a simpler logic we called Founded Epistemic Equilibrium Logic (FEEL), which is somehow an extrapolation of the stable model semantics to the modal logic S5.
|Jorge FandinnoORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469685
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46968
|1866-8372
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1060)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/12/22
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/12/22
|answer set programming; epistemic logic programs; epistemic specifications
|1060
|19
|671
|687
|Theory and Practice of Logic Programming 19 (2019) 5–6, 671–687 DOI: 10.1017/S1471068419000127
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Referiert
|Cambridge University Press (CUP)
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International