משנתו ההלכתית של הרב משה כלפון הכהן מג'רבה כפי שהיא משתקפת בחיבוריו ההלכתיים ברית כהותה ושות שואל ונשאל
- מחקר זה מתמקד במשנתו ההלכתית של הרב כלפון, כפי שהשתקפה בחיבוריו 'שואל ונשאל' ו'ברית כהונה' שהם ספרי שו"ת (responsa) הפורשים היקף נרחב של יחסיו לתמורות שחלו באותן שנים בקהילה היהודית באי ג'רבה שליד תוניס. נבחנים יחסו למודרנה, לחינוך כללי, למעמד האשה ועוד. כמו"כ נבדקה דרכו ההלכתית, הדומיננטיות שהעניק למסורת הג'רבאית גם לעומת פסיקותיו של רבי יוסף קארו.
- This work is focused on the Halachic Approach of Rabbi Moshe Chalfon HaCohen from Djerbah. Rabbi Moshe Chalfon HaCohen was born in 1874 and died 1950. He was appointed Chief Rabbi of Djerbah, an island near Tunisia, in 1935, and is considered to have been one of the greatest rabbis of North Africa, particularly of Tunisia and Djerbah. With the French occupation of Tunisia in 1881, French culture, technological innovations and modernity penetrated the community. All of these affected life in Djerbah and the rabbis, including Rabbi Chalfon, needed to relate to this new situation. This research deals with two of Rabbi Chalfon’s essays dealing with Halachic responsa: “Brit Kehuna” – a compilation of the Halachic responsa and customs of the Jewish community in Djerbah, and “Shoel Venishal,” a book of Halachic responsa which deals with questions and his answers. Among other aspects, this research shows Rabbi Chalfon's unique emphasis on the humane aspects of Halacha and his ability to utilize them versus formal considerations.
|Shai Mamo
|The Halachic Approach of Rabbi Moshe Chalfon Ha'kohen from Djerbah as it reflected in his Halachic writings - 'Brit Kehuna' and the Responsa 'Shoel V'Nishal'
|R. Mosche Khalfon HaKohen von Djerba als Rechtsentscheider. Seine halachische Lehre im Spiegel der Schriften Brit Kehuna und Scho'el we-nisch'al
|Admiʾel Ḳosman
|Doctoral Thesis
|Hebrew
|2020
|Djerba; Halachic; Kalfon, Mosheh, ha-Kohen
ג'רבה; הכהן, משה כלפון בן שלום דניאל יהודה,; הלכתית
