Schließen

Die Bedeutung der Selbsthilfe zum Erreichen persönlicher Therapieziele bei stotternd sprechenden Erwachsenen

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Julia Unger, Anke BuschmannGND, Martin Seefeld, Lea Mahlberg
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469521
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46952
ISBN:978-3-86956-479-1
ISSN:1866-9085
ISSN:1866-9433
Parent Title (German):Spektrum Patholinguistik
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2020/03/27
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing Institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/29
Issue:12
First Page:101
Last Page:107
RVK - Regensburg Classification:EQ 4610, ER 885
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Extern / Verband für Patholinguistik e. V. (vpl)
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / Spektrum Patholinguistik, ISSN 1866-9433 / 12 (2020)
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo