Kernresonanz-Strukturuntersuchungen an alternativen Precursoren und deren Zwischenprodukten für die Herstellung von Carbonfasern für den Massenmarkt

Carbon fibers have been established in the aerospace industry and gain more importance for daily applications such as in the automotive, wind power or sport sector because of their high tensile strength, high modulus and low density. The high costs of carbon fibers arises from the precursor synthesis and especially from the precursor spinning using wet-spinning, which leads to an increasing interest in alternative and in meltspinable materials as precursors. Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is used as precursor for carbon fiber manufacture and shows irreversible exothermic cyclic reactions before melting, followed by its decomposition. One possibility to decrease its melting temperature is the use of co-monomers increasing the free volume und reducing the intermolecular interactions acting as internal plasticizers. The Fraunhofer IAP developed a meltspinable PAN-based material with 2-methoxyethylacrylate as co-monomer resulting in new PAN-co-MEA precursor fibers. To use the PAN-co-MEA precursor for carbon fiber production, the thermoplastic fibers have to be converted into non-meltable ones. Therefor a new process step was included named prestabilization, which leads to a scission of the co-monomer side chain. The specific timescale and kinetics of the new process step of prestabilization under alkaline conditions as well as the side reactions are still unclear. Furthermore, a specific parameter set for prestabilization is needed. For this, the prestabilization was converted into laboratory scale. The reaction medium consists of DMSO and a KOH solution, which were varied in concentration to determine a suitable composition of the reaction medium. Further varied parameters were the reaction time with a maximum of 30 min and a temperature of 40, 50 and 60 °C. The chemical structure changes were primarily determined via NMR spectroscopy. For the study of the alkaline ester hydrolysis of the co-monomer resulting in the cleavage of the side chain, 1H-NMR spectroscopic analysis was used. For the chemical and physical structure changes during the prestabilization a model was proposed. The first reaction is the ester hydrolysis from fiber edge to interior initiated by the superbase composed of DMSO and KOH solution. The chronological sequence of MEA reduction can be subdivided in three areas. The first area from the beginning of prestabilization is characterized by the diffusion of the basic anions in the fiber. In the second area the reaction of the ester hydrolysis takes place which can be fitted in this area by a reaction of pseudo 1. order. The third area is characterized by reaction of the last co-monomers and the diffusion of the products out of the fiber. At 50 °C compared to the reaction, the diffusion of the anions into the fiber is a secondary effect. An increase in temperature to 60 °C shifts the diffusion/reaction balance to a higher reaction velocity. The side reactions were detected via 13C-CP/MAS-NMR spectroscopy, elemental analysis and measurements of the birefringence. During the alkaline ester hydrolysis, the nitrile groups reacted to primary carbon acid amides and afterwards to carbon acids. This reaction path was described via a new developed technique consisting of the addition of 13C-CP/MAS-NMR spectra of model substances PAN, PAM and PAA. Further side reactions were the generation of conjugated double bonds, which indicate cyclization. The wet-chemical initiated cyclization of the nitrile groups could lead to shorter stabilization times und a more controllable stabilization process because of less heat release and in the end it could lead to a less expensive process. The sum of overall nitrile reactions could be described with a reaction of pseudo 1. order. The ester hydrolysis is initiated because of the presence of DMSO but the reaction velocity of the ester hydrolysis and the hydrolysis of nitrile groups are more influenced by the KOH concentration than by the DMSO concentration. Both reactions show a similar dependence on temperature. Low-molecular weight components of the precursor migrate out of the fiber to the surface to form punctual deposits with increasing prestabilization time and concentration. These deposits contain chlorine from the washing process with HCl which was reduced with optimized parameters. Because of changed chemical structure with increasing carbon acids the fiber swells and leads to interconnected single fibers without deposits. The meltable fibers were successfully converted to non-meltable ones via a core-shell structure. To determine a suitable parameter set of the prestabilization for the subsequent thermal processing step of stabilization, three criteria were identified. The first necessary criterion denotes the thermal stability of the fibers. The second criterion is an unchanged or insignificant changed fiber morphology, respectively. Via the evaluation of SEM images fiber morphologies without deposits and without interconnected single fibers were chosen for a suitable parameter set for subsequent stabilization. The third criterion was a low conversion of the nitrile groups to have precursors with low amount of side reactions. The investigations lead to a temperature for prestabilization of 60 °C. Furthermore, reaction media with a high alkaline content of 1, 1.5 and 2 M KOH, especially 1.5 M KOH, with 50 vol% DMSO and reaction times of less than 10 min result in suitable fibers. The MEA content should be less than 2 mol% to convert the meltable in non-meltable fibers. Thermal stable and for the stabilization suitable fibers also contain 68 – 80 mol% nitrile groups, 20 - 25 mol% carbon acids, up to 15 mol% primary carbon acid amides and cyclic structures.

