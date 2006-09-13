Schließen

Plastidial phosphorylase is required for normal starch synthesis in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii

  Among the three distinct starch phosphorylase activities detected in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, two distinct plastidial enzymes (PhoA and PhoB) are documented while a single extraplastidial form (PhoC) displays a higher affinity for glycogen as in vascular plants. The two plastidial phosphorylases are shown to function as homodimers containing two 91-kDa (PhoA) subunits and two 110-kDa (PhoB) subunits. Both lack the typical 80-amino-acid insertion found in the higher plant plastidial forms. PhoB is exquisitely sensitive to inhibition by ADP-glucose and has a low affinity for malto-oligosaccharides. PhoA is more similar to the higher plant plastidial phosphorylases: it is moderately sensitive to ADP-glucose inhibition and has a high affinity for unbranched malto-oligosaccharides. Molecular analysis establishes that STA4 encodes PhoB. Chlamydomonas reinhardtii strains carrying mutations at the STA4 locus display a significant decrease in amounts of starch during storage that correlates with the accumulation of abnormally shaped granules containing a modified amylopectin structure and a high amylose content. The wild-type phenotype could be rescued by reintroduction of the cloned wild-type genomic DNA, thereby demonstrating the involvement of phosphorylase in storage starch synthesis.

Metadaten
Author:David DauvilleeORCiD, Vincent ChochoisORCiD, Martin SteupORCiDGND, Sophie Haebel, Nora EckermannGND, Gerhard RitteGND, Jean-Philippe RalORCiD, Christophe ColleoniORCiD, Glenn HicksGND, Fabrice Wattebled, Philippe Deschamps, Luc Lienard, Laurent Cournac, Jean-Luc Putaux, Danielle Dupeyre, Steven G. Ball
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1365-313X.2006.02870.x
ISSN:0960-7412
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17018036
Parent Title (English):The plant journal
Publisher:Blackwell
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/09/13
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/29
Tag:(glycogen) starch phosphorylase; Chlamydomonas; amylopectin; starch
Volume:48
Issue:2
Pagenumber:12
First Page:274
Last Page:285
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

