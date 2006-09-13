Plastidial phosphorylase is required for normal starch synthesis in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii

Among the three distinct starch phosphorylase activities detected in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, two distinct plastidial enzymes (PhoA and PhoB) are documented while a single extraplastidial form (PhoC) displays a higher affinity for glycogen as in vascular plants. The two plastidial phosphorylases are shown to function as homodimers containing two 91-kDa (PhoA) subunits and two 110-kDa (PhoB) subunits. Both lack the typical 80-amino-acid insertion found in the higher plant plastidial forms. PhoB is exquisitely sensitive to inhibition by ADP-glucose and has a low affinity for malto-oligosaccharides. PhoA is more similar to the higher plant plastidial phosphorylases: it is moderately sensitive to ADP-glucose inhibition and has a high affinity for unbranched malto-oligosaccharides. Molecular analysis establishes that STA4 encodes PhoB. Chlamydomonas reinhardtii strains carrying mutations at the STA4 locus display a significant decrease in amounts of starch during storage that correlates with the accumulation of abnormally shaped granules

Among the three distinct starch phosphorylase activities detected in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, two distinct plastidial enzymes (PhoA and PhoB) are documented while a single extraplastidial form (PhoC) displays a higher affinity for glycogen as in vascular plants. The two plastidial phosphorylases are shown to function as homodimers containing two 91-kDa (PhoA) subunits and two 110-kDa (PhoB) subunits. Both lack the typical 80-amino-acid insertion found in the higher plant plastidial forms. PhoB is exquisitely sensitive to inhibition by ADP-glucose and has a low affinity for malto-oligosaccharides. PhoA is more similar to the higher plant plastidial phosphorylases: it is moderately sensitive to ADP-glucose inhibition and has a high affinity for unbranched malto-oligosaccharides. Molecular analysis establishes that STA4 encodes PhoB. Chlamydomonas reinhardtii strains carrying mutations at the STA4 locus display a significant decrease in amounts of starch during storage that correlates with the accumulation of abnormally shaped granules containing a modified amylopectin structure and a high amylose content. The wild-type phenotype could be rescued by reintroduction of the cloned wild-type genomic DNA, thereby demonstrating the involvement of phosphorylase in storage starch synthesis.

…