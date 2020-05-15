Schließen

Metabolic changes in fruits of the tomato d(x) mutant

Author:Janina Lisso, Thomas AltmannORCiD, Carsten Müssig
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phytochem.2006.07.008
ISSN:0031-9422
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16930643
Parent Title (English):Phytochemistry : an international journal of plant biochemistry
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/15
Tag:Solanaceae; Solanum lycopersicum; brassinosteroid; fruit; primary metabolism; tomato
Volume:67
Issue:20
Pagenumber:7
First Page:2232
Last Page:2238
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

