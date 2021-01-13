EDTA and NTA effectively tune the mineralization of calcium phosphate from bulk aqueous solution
- This study describes the effects of nitrilotriacetic acid (NTA) and ethylenediaminotetraacetic acid (EDTA) on themineralization of calciumphosphate from bulk aqueous solution. Mineralization was performed between pH 6 and 9 and with NTA or EDTA concentrations of 0, 5, 10, and 15 mM. X-ray diffraction and infrared spectroscopy show that at low pH, mainly brushite precipitates and at higher pH, mostly hydroxyapatite forms. Both additives alter the morphology of the precipitates. Without additive, brushite precipitates as large plates. With NTA, the morphology changes to an unusual rod-like shape. With EDTA, the edges of the particles are rounded and disk-like particles form. Conductivity and pH measurements suggest that the final products form through several intermediate steps.
|Doreen HentrichORCiDGND, Klaus TauerORCiD, Montserrat Espanol, Maria-Pau GinebraORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-469186
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46918
|1866-8372
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31105185
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1095)
|Postprint
|English
|2021/01/13
|2017
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/01/13
|EDTA; NTA; biomimetic mineralization; biomineralization; brushite; calcium phosphate; hydroxyapatite; precipitation
|1095
|23
|Biomimetics 2 (2017) 4, Art. 24 DOI: 10.3390/biomimetics2040024
|University of Potsdam; Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle