The choice that matters: the relative influence of socioeconomic status indicators on chronic back pain- a longitudinal study
Background: In health research, indicators of socioeconomic status (SES) are often used interchangeably and often lack theoretical foundation. This makes it difficult to compare results from different studies and to explore the relationship between SES and health outcomes. To aid researchers in choosing appropriate indicators of SES, this article proposes and tests a theory-based selection of SES indicators using chronic back pain as a health outcome. Results: Chronic back pain intensity was best predicted by the multidimensional index (beta = 0.31, p < 0.05), followed by job position (beta = 0.29, p < 0.05) and education (beta = -0.29, p < 0.05); whereas, income exerted no significant influence. Back pain disability was predicted strongest by education (beta = -0.30, p < 0.05) and job position (beta = 0. 29, p < 0.05). Here, multidimensional index and income had no significant influence. Conclusions: The choice of SES indicators influences predictive power on both back pain dimensions, suggesting SES predictors cannot be used interchangeably. Therefore, researchers should carefully consider prior to each study which SES indicator to use. The introduced framework can be valuable in supporting this decision because it allows for a stable prediction of SES indicator influence and their hierarchy on a specific health outcomes.
|Michael FliesserORCiDGND, Jessie De Witt HubertsORCiDGND, Pia-Maria WippertORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-017-2735-9
|1472-6963
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29197372
|BMC health services research
|BioMed Central
|London
|Article
|English
|2017
|2017
|2020/05/15
|Indicators of socioeconomic status; chronic back pain; education; health inequality; income; job position; socioeconomic status
|17
|8
|Deutsche Rentenversicherung Berlin-Brandenburg [10-40.07.05.03.016]
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Sportmedizin und Prävention
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : [Titel der Postprintreihe] ; [Ausgabe der Postprintreihe]