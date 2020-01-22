Satyrs, Spirits and Dionysian Intemperance in Shakespeare's 'Tempest'
- The article focuses on the rebellious subplot of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest that forms around Caliban, Stephano, and Trinculo, and reads it as a satyr play. Demonstrated is how the Dionysian subplot stands in close analogical connection with the play’s main action. It is also argued that the storyline emphasises a dimension of the play that is of high relevance to the analysis of its metatheatrical implications. The correspondences between the main action and the satyr play elements highlight the important role that intemperance, excess and the suspension of control play in the Shakespearean theatrical setting.
- Le présent article s’intéresse à l’intrigue secondaire de La Tempête, de William Shakespeare, qui s’organise autour de la rébellion de Caliban, de Stephano, de Trinculo, abordée comme drame satyrique. Il démontre comment cette intrigue secondaire dionysiaque comporte des liens analogiques étroits avec l’action principale. L’auteur avance également que la trame de l’action souligne une dimension de la pièce qui s’avère importante pour l’analyse des implications métathéâtrales. Les correspondances entre l’action principale et le drame satyrique mettent en relief le rôle important de l’intempérance, de l’excès et du dérèglement dans un contexte dramatique shakespearien.