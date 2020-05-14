Schließen

The Development of Syntactic and Pragmatic Aspects of Language in Children with Developmental Disorders

Author:Maja Henny Katherine Stegenwallner-Schütz
Subtitle (English):evidence from Specific Language Impairment and Austism Spectrum Disorders
Advisor:Flavia Adani, Jeannette Schaeffer
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/09/02
Release Date:2020/05/14
Pagenumber:236
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

