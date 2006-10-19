Schließen

Impact of high-energy tails on granular gas properties

  • The velocity distribution function of granular gases in the homogeneous cooling state as well as some heated granular gases decays for large velocities as f proportional to exp(-const x nu). That is, its high-energy tail is overpopulated as compared with the Maxwell distribution. At the present time, there is no theory to describe the influence of the tail on the kinetic characteristics of granular gases. We develop an approach to quantify the overpopulated tail and analyze its impact on granular gas properties, in particular on the cooling coefficient. We observe and explain anomalously slow relaxation of the velocity distribution function to its steady state.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Thorsten Poeschel, Nikolai V. BrilliantovORCiDGND, Arno FormellaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.74.041302
ISSN:1539-3755
ISSN:1550-2376
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17155050
Parent Title (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:The American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/10/19
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/12
Volume:74
Issue:4
Pagenumber:5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo