Optimal length transportation hypothesis to model proteasome product size distribution
- This paper discusses translocation features of the 20S proteasome in order to explain typical proteasome length distributions. We assume that the protein transport depends significantly on the fragment length with some optimal length which is transported most efficiently. By means of a simple one-channel model, we show that this hypothesis can explain both the one- and the three-peak length distributions found in experiments. A possible mechanism of such translocation is provided by so-called fluctuation-driven transport.
|Author:
|Alexey ZaikinGND, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s10867-006-9014-z
|ISSN:
|0092-0606
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=19669465
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of biological physics : emphasizing physical principles in biological research ; an international journal for the formulation and application of mathematical models in the biological sciences
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|Dordrecht
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/10/26
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/12
|Tag:
|proteasome; protein translocation; ratchets; stochastic process
|Volume:
|32
|Issue:
|3-4
|Pagenumber:
|13
|First Page:
|231
|Last Page:
|243
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Institution name at the time of publication:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik