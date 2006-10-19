Schließen

Electrochemical and sensorial behavior of SOD mutants immobilized on gold electrodes in aqueous/organic solvent mixtures

  A cysteine mutant of a monomeric human Cu, Zn-SOD (Glycine 61, Serine 142) has been immobilized directly on gold electrodes using the thiol groups introduced. The electrochemical behavior of the surface confined protein was studied in mixtures of aqueous buffer and DMSO up to an organic solvent content of 60%. The formal potential was found to be rather independent of the DMSO content. However, half peak width increased and the redoxactive amount clearly decreased with raising DMSO content. In addition, the kinetics of the heterogeneous electron transfer became slower; but still a quasireversible electrochemical conversion of the mutant SOD was feasible. Thus, the electrodes were applied for sensorial superoxide detection. At a potential of +220 mV vs. Ag/AgCl advantage was taken of the partial oxidation reaction of the enzyme. A defined superoxide signal was obtained in solutions up to 40% DMSO. The sensitivity of the mutant electrodes decreased linearly with the organic solvent content in solution but was still higher compared to conventional cyt.c based sensors. At DMSO concentrations higher than 40% no sensor response was detected.

Metadaten
Author:A. Kapp, Moritz Karl Beissenhirtz, F. Geyer, F. Scheller, Maria Silvia Viezzoli, Fred LisdatORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/elan.200603620
ISSN:1040-0397
Parent Title (English):Electroanalysis : an international journal devoted to fundamental and practical aspects of electroanalysis
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/10/19
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/12
Tag:DMSO; SOD; electrochemistry; gold electrodes; mutants
Volume:18
Pagenumber:7
First Page:1909
Last Page:1915
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

