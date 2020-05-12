Interactions between lysozyme and wine components
- The addition of lysozyme amounting to 1000 mg/l wine does neither effect its total phenol content (Folin-Ciocalteu-Method), nor wine colour (measured by extinction at 512 nm) nor its antioxidative capacity (TEAC-Assay). No covalent binding of wine phenols to the enzyme was observed during lysozyme addition, although non-covalent interactions are possible. Lysozyme activity is not influenced by the presence of malvidin-3-glucoside and resveratrol in model experiments, whereas pH and ethanol content produce a corresponding alteration in lysozyme activity. With regard to red wine, a significant effect was noted in the presence of wine components.
|Kai EggertGND, Harshadrai Manilal RawelORCiDGND, Martin S. Pour Nikfardjam, Jürgen KrollGND
|0012-0413
|Deutsche Lebensmittel-Rundschau : DLR
|Behr
|Stuttgart
|Article
|German
|2006
|2006
|2020/05/12
|antioxidative capacity; colour; lysozyme; lysozyme activity; red wine; total phenol content
|102
|10
|7
|472
|478
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert