Interactions between lysozyme and wine components

  • The addition of lysozyme amounting to 1000 mg/l wine does neither effect its total phenol content (Folin-Ciocalteu-Method), nor wine colour (measured by extinction at 512 nm) nor its antioxidative capacity (TEAC-Assay). No covalent binding of wine phenols to the enzyme was observed during lysozyme addition, although non-covalent interactions are possible. Lysozyme activity is not influenced by the presence of malvidin-3-glucoside and resveratrol in model experiments, whereas pH and ethanol content produce a corresponding alteration in lysozyme activity. With regard to red wine, a significant effect was noted in the presence of wine components.

Metadaten
Author:Kai EggertGND, Harshadrai Manilal RawelORCiDGND, Martin S. Pour Nikfardjam, Jürgen KrollGND
ISSN:0012-0413
Parent Title (German):Deutsche Lebensmittel-Rundschau : DLR
Publisher:Behr
Place of publication:Stuttgart
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/12
Tag:antioxidative capacity; colour; lysozyme; lysozyme activity; red wine; total phenol content
Volume:102
Issue:10
Pagenumber:7
First Page:472
Last Page:478
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

