Schließen

Reduction of the association preference for conspecifics in cave-dwelling Atlantic mollies, Poecilia mexicana

  • Cave animals are widely recognised as model organisms to study regressive evolutionary processes like the reduction of eyes. In this paper, we report on the regressive evolution of species discrimination in the cave molly, Poecilia mexicana, which, unlike other cave fishes, still has functional eyes. This allowed us to examine the response to both visual and non-visual cues involved in species discrimination. When surface-dwelling females were given a chance to associate with either a conspecific or a swordtail (Xiphophorus hellerii) female, they strongly preferred the conspecific female both when multiple cues and when solely visual cues were available to the female. No association preference was observed when only non-visual cues were provided. In contrast, cave-dwelling females showed no preference under all testing conditions, suggesting that species recognition mechanisms have been reduced. We discuss the role of species discrimination in relation to habitat differences.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Rüdiger RieschORCiD, Ingo SchluppORCiD, Michael Tobler, Martin PlathORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00265-006-0223-z
ISSN:0340-5443
Parent Title (English):Behavioral ecology and sociobiology
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/07/29
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/12
Tag:Poeciliidae; Xiphophorus; cave fish; shoaling; species recognition
Volume:60
Pagenumber:9
First Page:794
Last Page:802
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo