Structural changes in poly(ethyleneimine) modified microemulsion

  • The influence of branched poly(ethyleneimine) on the phase behavior of the system sodium dodecylsulfate/toluene-pentanol (1:1)/water has been studied. The isotropic microemulsions still exist when water is replaced with aqueous solutions of PEI (up to 30% in weight), but their stability is significantly influenced. From a polymer concentration of 20 wt%, the polymer enhances the solubilization of water in oil, changes the sign of the spontaneous curvature of the surfactant film, and induces an inversion of the microemulsion type from water-in-oil (L-2) to oil-in-water (L-1), by the formation of a bicontinuous channel. Further investigations show that the addition of polymer in the L-2 phase changes the droplet-droplet interactions as the conductivity drops and the percolation disappears. In the bicontinuous channel, higher viscosities can be detected, as well as a weak percolation followed by a steep increase of the conductivity, which can be related to evident structural changes in the system. DSC measurements allow then to followThe influence of branched poly(ethyleneimine) on the phase behavior of the system sodium dodecylsulfate/toluene-pentanol (1:1)/water has been studied. The isotropic microemulsions still exist when water is replaced with aqueous solutions of PEI (up to 30% in weight), but their stability is significantly influenced. From a polymer concentration of 20 wt%, the polymer enhances the solubilization of water in oil, changes the sign of the spontaneous curvature of the surfactant film, and induces an inversion of the microemulsion type from water-in-oil (L-2) to oil-in-water (L-1), by the formation of a bicontinuous channel. Further investigations show that the addition of polymer in the L-2 phase changes the droplet-droplet interactions as the conductivity drops and the percolation disappears. In the bicontinuous channel, higher viscosities can be detected, as well as a weak percolation followed by a steep increase of the conductivity, which can be related to evident structural changes in the system. DSC measurements allow then to follow the changes of the water properties in the system, from interfacial-water in the L-2 phase to free-water in the sponge-like phase. Finally, all the measurements performed permit to characterize the structural transitions in the system and to understand the role of the added polymer.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Carine NoteGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, Sabine KosmellaGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcis.2006.06.071
ISSN:0021-9797
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16876815
Parent Title (English):Journal of colloid and interface science
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/07/13
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/12
Tag:bicontinuous phase; microemulsion; polyelectrolyte
Volume:302
Pagenumber:7
First Page:662
Last Page:668
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

