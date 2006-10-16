Schließen

Control of oscillators coherence by multiple delayed feedback

  • We demonstrate that a multiple delayed feedback is a powerful tool to control coherence properties of autonomous self-sustained oscillators. We derive the equation for the phase dynamics in presence of noise and delay, and analyze it analytically. In Gaussian approximation a closed set of equations for the frequency and the diffusion constant is obtained. Solutions of these equations are in good agreement with direct numerical simulations.

Author:Andreas H. Pawlik, Arkady PikovskyORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physleta.2006.05.013
Tag:control; delayed feedback; phase diffusion
