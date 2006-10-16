Control of oscillators coherence by multiple delayed feedback
- We demonstrate that a multiple delayed feedback is a powerful tool to control coherence properties of autonomous self-sustained oscillators. We derive the equation for the phase dynamics in presence of noise and delay, and analyze it analytically. In Gaussian approximation a closed set of equations for the frequency and the diffusion constant is obtained. Solutions of these equations are in good agreement with direct numerical simulations.
|Author:
|Andreas H. Pawlik, Arkady PikovskyORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.physleta.2006.05.013
|ISSN:
|0375-9601
|Parent Title (English):
|Modern physics letters : A, Particles and fields, gravitation, cosmology, nuclear physics
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publication:
|Amsterdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/10/16
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/12
|Tag:
|control; delayed feedback; phase diffusion
|Volume:
|358
|Issue:
|3
|Pagenumber:
|5
|First Page:
|181
|Last Page:
|185
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access