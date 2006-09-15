Schließen

Efficient polymer electrophosphoreseent devices with interfacial layers

  • It is shown that several polymers can form insoluble interfacial layers on a poly (ethylenedioxythiophene):poly(styrene sulfonate) (PEDOT:PSS) layer after annealing of the double-layer structure. The thickness of the interlayer is dependent on the characteristics of the underlying PEDOT.PSS and the molecular weight of the polymers. It is further shown that the electronic structures of the interlayer polymers have a significant effect on the properties of red-light-emitting polymer-based electrophosphorescent devices. Upon increasing the highest occupied molecular orbital and lowest unoccupied molecular orbital positions, a significant increase in current density and device efficiency is observed. This is attributed to efficient blocking of electrons in combination with direct injection of holes from the interlayer to the phosphorescent dye. Upon proper choice of the interlayer polymer, efficient red, polymer-based electrophosphorescent devices with a peak luminance efficiency of 5.5 cd A(-1) (external quantum efficiency = 6 %) and aIt is shown that several polymers can form insoluble interfacial layers on a poly (ethylenedioxythiophene):poly(styrene sulfonate) (PEDOT:PSS) layer after annealing of the double-layer structure. The thickness of the interlayer is dependent on the characteristics of the underlying PEDOT.PSS and the molecular weight of the polymers. It is further shown that the electronic structures of the interlayer polymers have a significant effect on the properties of red-light-emitting polymer-based electrophosphorescent devices. Upon increasing the highest occupied molecular orbital and lowest unoccupied molecular orbital positions, a significant increase in current density and device efficiency is observed. This is attributed to efficient blocking of electrons in combination with direct injection of holes from the interlayer to the phosphorescent dye. Upon proper choice of the interlayer polymer, efficient red, polymer-based electrophosphorescent devices with a peak luminance efficiency of 5.5 cd A(-1) (external quantum efficiency = 6 %) and a maximum power-conversion efficiency of 5 Im W-1 can be realized.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Xiao Hui Yang, Frank Jaiser, Burkhard Stiller, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Frank GalbrechtGND, Ullrich Scherf
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/adfm.200500834
ISSN:1616-301X
ISSN:1616-3028
Parent Title (English):Advanced functional materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/09/15
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/12
Volume:16
Issue:16
Pagenumber:7
First Page:2156
Last Page:2162
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik

