Schließen

Advances in the biofabrication of 3D skin in vitro

  • The relevance for in vitro three-dimensional (3D) tissue culture of skin has been present for almost a century. From using skin biopsies in organ culture, to vascularized organotypic full-thickness reconstructed human skin equivalents, in vitro tissue regeneration of 3D skin has reached a golden era. However, the reconstruction of 3D skin still has room to grow and develop. The need for reproducible methodology, physiological structures and tissue architecture, and perfusable vasculature are only recently becoming a reality, though the addition of more complex structures such as glands and tactile corpuscles require advanced technologies. In this review, we will discuss the current methodology for biofabrication of 3D skin models and highlight the advantages and disadvantages of the existing systems as well as emphasize how new techniques can aid in the production of a truly physiologically relevant skin construct for preclinical innovation.

Download full text files

  • phr680.pdfeng
    (2947KB)

    SHA-512:d618f1024ae7aafde7c8892c550ca182281976e91cac6fc011b9cb549c3644ee70f414722fbe760a1b8564a8755a9784697edfd8b74948c08b11d96b17694897

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Matthew J. RandallORCiD, Astrid Jüngel, Markus RimannORCiD, Karin Wuertz-KozakORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-468844
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46884
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):healthy and pathological models
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (680)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/17
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/17
Tag:3D tissue model; biofabrication; bioprinting; electrospinning; preclinical testing; skin; skin disease
in vitro
Issue:680
Page Number:14
Source:Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology 6 (2018) 154 DOI: 10.3389/fbioe.2018.00154
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo