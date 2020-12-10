Schließen

Cooling phonon modes of a Bose condensate with uniform few body losses

  • We present a general analysis of the cooling produced by losses on condensates or quasi-condensates. We study how the occupations of the collective phonon modes evolve in time, assuming that the loss process is slow enough so that each mode adiabatically follows the decrease of the mean density. The theory is valid for any loss process whose rate is proportional to the jth power of the density, but otherwise spatially uniform. We cover both homogeneous gases and systems confined in a smooth potential. For a low-dimensional gas, we can take into account the modified equation of state due to the broadening of the cloud width along the tightly confined directions, which occurs for large interactions. We find that at large times, the temperature decreases proportionally to the energy scale mc2, where m is the mass of the particles and c the sound velocity. We compute the asymptotic ratio of these two quantities for different limiting cases: a homogeneous gas in any dimension and a one-dimensional gas in a harmonic trap.

  pmnr1029.pdf
    (2134KB)

    SHA-512:f2edca629f9401b7f44599f9b41a6920c75ee119ffa2c68358dabd75e9f0ef99f3116018afc1997095c1de448dc44ce57b904608b3681cd89d33bf926802cb18

Author:Isabelle Bouchoule, Max SchemmerORCiD, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-468811
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46881
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1029)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/10
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/10
Tag:3 body recombination; Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs); gas; harmonic traps; one-dimensional Bose gas; phonon modes; scattering
Issue:1029
Page Number:20
Source:SciPost Physics 5 (2018) 043 DOI: 10.21468/SciPostPhys.5.5.043
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

