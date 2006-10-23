Schließen

Fabrication of robust high-quality ORMOCER (R) inverse opals

  • The nanostructuring of ORMOCER (R) to form inverse opals is described. For this purpose a polymer opal is used as a template and infiltrated with liquid ORMOCER (R). After photopolymerization of the resin the host opal is dissolved in tetrahydrofuran and an ORMOCER (R) inverse opal is obtained. It shows excellent periodicity (by SEM) and optical properties to reveal a high degree of face centered cubic order. This replication process leads to a nanostructured photonic crystal with the outstanding mechanical properties of ORMOCER (R) and high temperature stability up to 350 degrees C.

Metadaten
Author:Birger LangeGND, Jürgen Wagner, Rudolf ZentelORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.200600429
ISSN:1022-1336
Parent Title (English):Macromolecular rapid communications
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/10/23
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/08
Tag:ORMOCER (R); colloids; inverse opals; photonic crystal; self-assembly
Volume:27
Pagenumber:6
First Page:1746
Last Page:1751
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

