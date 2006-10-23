Fabrication of robust high-quality ORMOCER (R) inverse opals
- The nanostructuring of ORMOCER (R) to form inverse opals is described. For this purpose a polymer opal is used as a template and infiltrated with liquid ORMOCER (R). After photopolymerization of the resin the host opal is dissolved in tetrahydrofuran and an ORMOCER (R) inverse opal is obtained. It shows excellent periodicity (by SEM) and optical properties to reveal a high degree of face centered cubic order. This replication process leads to a nanostructured photonic crystal with the outstanding mechanical properties of ORMOCER (R) and high temperature stability up to 350 degrees C.
|Author:
|Birger LangeGND, Jürgen Wagner, Rudolf ZentelORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/marc.200600429
|ISSN:
|1022-1336
|Parent Title (English):
|Macromolecular rapid communications
|Publisher:
|Wiley-VCH
|Place of publication:
|Weinheim
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/10/23
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/08
|Tag:
|ORMOCER (R); colloids; inverse opals; photonic crystal; self-assembly
|Volume:
|27
|Pagenumber:
|6
|First Page:
|1746
|Last Page:
|1751
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert