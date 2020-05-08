Schließen

The independence of phonology and morphology: The Celtic mutations

  • One of the most important insights of Optimality Theory (Prince and Smolensky, 1993) is that phonological processes can be reduced to the interaction between faithfulness and universal markedness principles. In the most constrained version of the theory, all phonological processes should be thus reducible. This hypothesis is tested by alternations that appear to be phonological but in which universal markedness principles appear to play no role. If we are to pursue the claim that all phonological processes depend on the interaction of faithfulness and markedness, then processes that are not dependent on markedness must lie outside phonology. In this paper I will examine a group of such processes, the initial consonant mutations of the Celtic languages, and argue that they belong entirely to the morphology of the languages, not the phonology.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Antony Dubach GreenGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.lingua.2004.09.002
ISSN:0024-3841
Parent Title (English):Lingua : international review of general linguistics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/08
Tag:Celtic mutations; optimality theory; word-based morphology
Volume:116
Issue:11
Pagenumber:40
First Page:1946
Last Page:1985
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo