Native speakers like affixes, L2 speakers like letters?

  • In an overt visual priming experiment, we investigate the role of orthography in native (L1) and non-native (L2) processing of German morphologically complex words. We compare priming effects for inflected and derived morphologically related prime-target pairs versus otherwise matched, purely orthographically related pairs. The results show morphological priming effects in both the L1 and L2 group, with no significant difference between inflection and derivation. However, L2 speakers, but not L1 speakers, also showed significant priming for orthographically related pairs. Our results support the claim that L2 speakers focus more on surface-level information such as orthography during visual word recognition. This can cause orthographic priming effects in morphologically related prime-target pairs, which may conceal L1-L2 differences in morphological processing.

Author:Laura Anna CiaccioORCiD, Gunnar Jacob
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0226482
ISSN:1932-6203
Parent Title (English):PLoS one
Subtitle (English):An overt visual priming study investigating the role of orthography in L2 morphological processing
Publisher:PLoS
Place of publication:San Fransisco
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/23
Year of Completion:2019
Volume:14
Issue:12
