Vibrational response and motion of carbon monoxide on Cu(100) driven by femtosecond laser pulses: Molecular dynamics with electronic friction

Carbon monoxide on copper surfaces continues to be a fascinating, rich microlab for many questions evolving in surface science. Recently, hot-electron mediated, femtosecond-laser pulse induced dynamics of CO molecules on Cu(100) were the focus of experiments [Inoue et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 117, 186101 (2016)] and theory [Novko et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 122, 016806 (2019)], unraveling details of the vibrational nonequilibrium dynamics on ultrashort (subpicoseconds) timescales. In the present work, full-dimensional time-resolved hot-electron driven dynamics are studied by molecular dynamics with electronic friction (MDEF). Dissipation is included by a friction term in a Langevin equation which describes the coupling of molecular degrees of freedom to electron-hole pairs in the copper surface, calculated from gradient-corrected density functional theory (DFT) via a local density friction approximation (LDFA). Relaxation due to surface phonons is included by a generalized Langevin oscillator model. The hot-electron induced excitation is described via a time-dependent electronic temperature, the latter derived from an improved two-temperature model. Our parameter-free simulations on a precomputed potential energy surface allow for excellent statistics, and the observed trends are confirmed by on-the-fly ab initio molecular dynamics with electronic friction (AIMDEF) calculations. By computing time-resolved frequency maps for selected molecular vibrations, instantaneous frequencies, probability distributions, and correlation functions, we gain microscopic insight into hot-electron driven dynamics and we can relate the time evolution of vibrational internal CO stretch-mode frequencies to measured data, notably an observed redshift. Quantitatively, the latter is found to be larger in MDEF than in experiment and possible reasons are discussed for this observation. In our model, in addition we observe the excitation and time evolution of large-amplitude low-frequency modes, lateral CO surface diffusion, and molecular desorption. Effects of surface atom motion and of the laser fluence are also discussed.

