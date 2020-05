Goal setting strategies in business negotiations

Negotiations have become a central aspect of managerial life and influence a company’s profit significantly. This is why organizations generally endeavor to increase their negotiation performance. Over the last decades, besides other factors, research found goal setting to be one of the best predictor of negotiation outcomes. Given the extent and complexity of multi-issue business negotiations, profit optimizing by means of improving a company’s goal setting has a great deal of potential. However, developing goal setting strategies before the actual negotiation is still rather uncommon in business practice. In order to provide professionals with empirical guidance, this work aims at investigating three steps for the development and effective management of goal setting strategies for business negotiations. Therefore, this dissertation contains three papers, each one dealing with one specific step. The first paper explores the characterization of social and economic outcomes in different business relationship types at the beginning of

Negotiations have become a central aspect of managerial life and influence a company’s profit significantly. This is why organizations generally endeavor to increase their negotiation performance. Over the last decades, besides other factors, research found goal setting to be one of the best predictor of negotiation outcomes. Given the extent and complexity of multi-issue business negotiations, profit optimizing by means of improving a company’s goal setting has a great deal of potential. However, developing goal setting strategies before the actual negotiation is still rather uncommon in business practice. In order to provide professionals with empirical guidance, this work aims at investigating three steps for the development and effective management of goal setting strategies for business negotiations. Therefore, this dissertation contains three papers, each one dealing with one specific step. The first paper explores the characterization of social and economic outcomes in different business relationship types at the beginning of the relationship and the development of these outcomes toward the actual status quo. The second paper takes the number of goals into account for goal setting strategies. This paper uses the two dimensions goal scope and goal difficulty to investigate the relevance and potentials of combining different level of these dimensions in multi-issue negotiations. Therefore, a large experiment was conducted measuring the impact on individual and joint negotiation outcomes, and the impasse rate. The third paper analyzes the type and orientation of negotiation goals. When the set of negotiation issues has an integrative potential, the opportunity to increase the joint gains arises. To what extent negotiators pursue the integrative potential depends largely on their goal orientation. A quantitative analysis with practitioners was used to examine the influence that business negotiations’ situative and organizational factors have on the negotiators’ goal orientation. The dissertation closes with implications for practice, limitations of the work, and ideas for future research.

…