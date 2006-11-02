Schließen

Time delay in the Kuramoto model with bimodal frequency distribution

  • We investigate the effects of a time-delayed all-to-all coupling scheme in a large population of oscillators with natural frequencies following a bimodal distribution. The regions of parameter space corresponding to synchronized and incoherent solutions are obtained both numerically and analytically for particular frequency distributions. In particular, we find that bimodality introduces a new time scale that results in a quasiperiodic disposition of the regions of incoherence.

Metadaten
Author:Ernest MontbrioORCiD, Diego PazoORCiD, Jürgen Schmidt
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.74.056201
ISSN:1539-3755
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17279978
Parent Title (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:APS
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/02
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/07
Volume:74
Pagenumber:5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

