Time delay in the Kuramoto model with bimodal frequency distribution

Ernest Montbrio, Diego Pazo, Jürgen Schmidt We investigate the effects of a time-delayed all-to-all coupling scheme in a large population of oscillators with natural frequencies following a bimodal distribution. The regions of parameter space corresponding to synchronized and incoherent solutions are obtained both numerically and analytically for particular frequency distributions. In particular, we find that bimodality introduces a new time scale that results in a quasiperiodic disposition of the regions of incoherence.