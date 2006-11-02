Time delay in the Kuramoto model with bimodal frequency distribution
- We investigate the effects of a time-delayed all-to-all coupling scheme in a large population of oscillators with natural frequencies following a bimodal distribution. The regions of parameter space corresponding to synchronized and incoherent solutions are obtained both numerically and analytically for particular frequency distributions. In particular, we find that bimodality introduces a new time scale that results in a quasiperiodic disposition of the regions of incoherence.
Author:
|Ernest MontbrioORCiD, Diego PazoORCiD, Jürgen Schmidt
DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.74.056201
|ISSN:
|1539-3755
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17279978
Parent Title (English):
|Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
|Publisher:
|APS
|Place of publication:
|College Park
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
Date of first Publication:
|2006/11/02
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/07
|Volume:
|74
|Pagenumber:
|5
