A novel MOCS2 mutation reveals coordinated expression of the small and large subunit of molybdopterin synthase

  • The small and large subunits of molybdopterin (MPT) synthase (MOCS2A and MOCS2B), are both encoded by the MOCS2 gene in overlapping and shifted open reading frames (ORFs), which is a highly unusual structure for eukaryotes. Theoretical analysis of genomic sequences suggested that the expression of these overlapping ORFs is facilitated by the use of alternate first exons leading to alternative transcripts. Here, we confirm the existence of these overlapping transcripts experimentally. Further, we identified a deletion in a molybdenum cofactor deficient patient, which removes the start codon for the small subunit (MOCS2A). We observed undisturbed production of both transcripts, while Western blot analysis demonstrated that MOCS2B, the large subunit, is unstable in the absence of MOCS2A. This reveals new insights into the expression of this evolutionary ancient anabolic system.

Author:Rita HahnewaldGND, Silke Leimkühler, Antonia Vilaseca, Cecile Acquaviva-BourdainORCiD, Ulrike Lenz, Jochen Reiss
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ymgme.2006.04.008
ISSN:1096-7192
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16737835
Parent Title (English):Molecular genetics and metabolism
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:San Diego
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/03
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/07
Tag:MOCS2; molybdenum cofactor deficiency; overlapping reading frames
Volume:89
Issue:3
Pagenumber:4
First Page:210
Last Page:213
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

