Entwicklung und Erprobung konzeptioneller Grundlagen zur lernförderlichen Gestaltung von Kompetenzrückmeldungen bei der Praktischen Fahrerlaubnisprüfung

A driving test assess learner’s skills to safely handle a vehicle. By doing the test, learner drivers hope to improve and further develop their skills. Currently, learner drivers only receive feedback regarding their test performance when they are unsuccessful. In such instance, they are given a list of the most major faults committed during the test. However, in order to improve their skills it is vital that learner drivers are given feedback irrespectively of their test outcome. The author of this thesis aimed to develop a competency-based feedback tool, which supports further learning. A survey was conducted in order to ascertain user-friendliness of the tool, as well as identifying potential areas of improvement. In addition, the process by which the tool should be implemented in praxis was examined. The feedback-tool was developed and tested in three stages: 1. As part of developing the Optimized Driving Test, a new feedback tool was generated, consisting of a competency-based oral interview and a complementary written feedback, which also includes recommendations for further learning. The feedback tool is firstly supposed to help learner drivers in their continued learning and understanding of how their driving skills were assessed during the test. Secondly, learner drivers are supposed to be motivated in addressing identified deficits regarding their driving competencies. 2. In a second stage, the validity of the feedback tool was comprehensively tested during 9000 driving tests. Learner drivers who participated in the Optimized Driving Test in the test regions and had therefore obtained an individualized access code for the reply system as well as for downloads were invited to take part in a standardized survey. Learner drivers where asked about their acceptance of the feedback tool and the tool’s learning effectiveness. This was to ascertain information about the quality and design of the tool and to identify potential areas in need of improvement and further development. The participating examiners were asked if learner drivers had accepted the feedback tool and how they had assessed its quality and usefulness. 3. The results of the evaluation were used in the third stage to assess how the feedback-tool could be enhanced and improved. Findings of this thesis suggest that, when given an extensive written feedback, learner drivers gain a better understanding of their test performance. However, it also became clear that the implementation of the tool can be optimized. Thus, the tool has since then been further modified. As a result of this thesis, an empirically tested feedback tool has been developed which allows for a differentiated assessment of a learner driver’s performance during a driving test. The comprehensive feedback provides learner drivers with an improved starting point when having to resit a test. Furthermore, after passing their test, learner drivers can continually use the feedback, which outlines strengths and weaknesses, for their further learning.

