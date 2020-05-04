Schließen

Ultra heat treatment destroys cholesterol-lowering effect of soy protein

  A randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study was performed to investigate the dose-dependent response of serum cholesterol after consuming an ultra-heat-treated milk containing a soy protein preparation. Eighty hypercholesterolemic subjects were assigned to one of four study groups receiving 12.5 or 25 g soy protein (active treatment) or casein (placebo) daily over a period of 4 weeks. The trial substances were provided as ready-made, ultra-heated milk preparations. Before and after the treatment, serum concentrations of total, low-density lipoprotein, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol were determined. Unexpectedly, at the end of the study, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol concentrations were significantly increased compared with baseline in all study groups. The magnitude of this increase (17 - 19%) was similar in all active and placebo study groups. Soy protein supplements previously shown to be effective in reducing serum cholesterol had in this study no such lipid-lowering effect after ultra heat treatment.

Metadaten
Author:Lars H. Hoie, Ake Sjoholm, Marie Guldstrand, Hans-Joachim Franz Zunft, Wolfgang Lueder, Hans-Joachim Graubaum, Jörg Grünwald
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09637480601009059
ISSN:0963-7486
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17162329
Parent Title (English):International journal of food sciences and nutrition
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publication:Abingdon
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/04
Tag:cholesterol; protein; soy; ultra heat treatment
Volume:57
Pagenumber:8
First Page:512
Last Page:519
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert

