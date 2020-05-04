Ultra heat treatment destroys cholesterol-lowering effect of soy protein

A randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study was performed to investigate the dose-dependent response of serum cholesterol after consuming an ultra-heat-treated milk containing a soy protein preparation. Eighty hypercholesterolemic subjects were assigned to one of four study groups receiving 12.5 or 25 g soy protein (active treatment) or casein (placebo) daily over a period of 4 weeks. The trial substances were provided as ready-made, ultra-heated milk preparations. Before and after the treatment, serum concentrations of total, low-density lipoprotein, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol were determined. Unexpectedly, at the end of the study, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol concentrations were significantly increased compared with baseline in all study groups. The magnitude of this increase (17 - 19%) was similar in all active and placebo study groups. Soy protein supplements previously shown to be effective in reducing serum cholesterol had in this study no such lipid-lowering effect after ultra heat

A randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study was performed to investigate the dose-dependent response of serum cholesterol after consuming an ultra-heat-treated milk containing a soy protein preparation. Eighty hypercholesterolemic subjects were assigned to one of four study groups receiving 12.5 or 25 g soy protein (active treatment) or casein (placebo) daily over a period of 4 weeks. The trial substances were provided as ready-made, ultra-heated milk preparations. Before and after the treatment, serum concentrations of total, low-density lipoprotein, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol were determined. Unexpectedly, at the end of the study, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol concentrations were significantly increased compared with baseline in all study groups. The magnitude of this increase (17 - 19%) was similar in all active and placebo study groups. Soy protein supplements previously shown to be effective in reducing serum cholesterol had in this study no such lipid-lowering effect after ultra heat treatment.

