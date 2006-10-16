Schließen

Combined optimization of spatial and temporal filters for improving brain-computer interfacing

  • Brain-computer interface (BCI) systems create a novel communication channel from the brain to an output de ice by bypassing conventional motor output pathways of nerves and muscles. Therefore they could provide a new communication and control option for paralyzed patients. Modern BCI technology is essentially based on techniques for the classification of single-trial brain signals. Here we present a novel technique that allows the simultaneous optimization of a spatial and a spectral filter enhancing discriminability rates of multichannel EEG single-trials. The evaluation of 60 experiments involving 22 different subjects demonstrates the significant superiority of the proposed algorithm over to its classical counterpart: the median classification error rate was decreased by 11%. Apart from the enhanced classification, the spatial and/or the spectral filter that are determined by the algorithm can also be used for further analysis of the data, e.g., for source localization of the respective brain rhythms.

Author:Guido Dornhege, Benjamin BlankertzGND, Matthias Krauledat, Florian LoschORCiDGND, Gabriel Curio, Klaus-Robert Mueller
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TBME.2006.883649
ISSN:0018-9294
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17073333
Parent Title (English):IEEE transactions on bio-medical electronics
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/10/16
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/04
Tag:EEG; brain-computer interface; common spatial patterns; event-related desynchronization; single-trial-analysis
Volume:53
Issue:11
Pagenumber:8
First Page:2274
Last Page:2281
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
Peer Review:Referiert
Institution name at the time of publication:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik

