Peptide and protein profiles in serum and follicular fluid of women undergoing IVF

  • BACKGROUND: Proteins and peptides in human follicular fluid originate from plasma or are produced by follicular structures. Compositional changes reflect oocyte maturation and can be used as diagnostic markers. The aim of the study was to determine protein and peptide profiles in paired serum and follicular fluid samples from women undergoing IVF. METHODS: Surface-enhanced laser desorption and ionization-time of flight-mass spectrometry (SELDI-TOF-MS) was used to obtain characteristic protein pattern. RESULTS: One hundred and eighty-six individual MS signals were obtained from a combination of enrichment on strong anion exchanger (110), weak cation exchanger (52) and normal phase surfaces (24). On the basis of molecular masses, isoelectric points and immunoreactivety, four signals were identified as haptoglobin (alpha(1)- and alpha(2)-chain), haptoglobin 1 and transthyretin (TTR). Immunological and MS characteristics of the TTR : retinol-binding protein (RBP) transport complex revealed no microheterogeneity differences between serumBACKGROUND: Proteins and peptides in human follicular fluid originate from plasma or are produced by follicular structures. Compositional changes reflect oocyte maturation and can be used as diagnostic markers. The aim of the study was to determine protein and peptide profiles in paired serum and follicular fluid samples from women undergoing IVF. METHODS: Surface-enhanced laser desorption and ionization-time of flight-mass spectrometry (SELDI-TOF-MS) was used to obtain characteristic protein pattern. RESULTS: One hundred and eighty-six individual MS signals were obtained from a combination of enrichment on strong anion exchanger (110), weak cation exchanger (52) and normal phase surfaces (24). On the basis of molecular masses, isoelectric points and immunoreactivety, four signals were identified as haptoglobin (alpha(1)- and alpha(2)-chain), haptoglobin 1 and transthyretin (TTR). Immunological and MS characteristics of the TTR : retinol-binding protein (RBP) transport complex revealed no microheterogeneity differences between serum and follicular fluid. Discriminatory patterns arising from decision-tree-based classification and regression analysis distinguished between serum and follicular fluid with a sensitivity and specificity of 100%. CONCLUSIONS: Quantitative and qualitative differences indicate selective transport processes rather than mere filtration across the blood-follicle barrier. Identified proteins as well as characteristic peptide and/or protein signatures might emerge as potential candidates for diagnostic markers of follicle and/or oocyte maturation and thus oocyte quality.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Florian J. SchweigertORCiDGND, Beate Gericke, Wiebke Wolfram, Udo Kaisers, Joachim W. DudenhausenGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/humrep/del257
ISSN:0268-1161
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16893915
Parent Title (English):Human reproduction
Publisher:Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/08/07
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/04
Tag:human follicular fluid; peptide; protein; proteome; serum
Volume:21
Issue:11
Pagenumber:9
First Page:2960
Last Page:2968
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

