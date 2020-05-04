Schließen

Arabinoxylan fibre consumption improved glucose metabolism, but did not affect serum adipokines in subjects with impaired glucose tolerance

  The consumption of arabinoxylan, a soluble fibre fraction, has been shown to improve glycemic control in type 2 diabetic subjects. Soluble dietary fibre may modulate gastrointestinal or adipose tissue hormones regulating food intake. The present study investigated the effects of arabinoxylan consumption on serum glucose, insulin, lipids, leptin, adiponectin and resistin in subjects with impaired glucose tolerance. In a randomized, single-blind, controlled, crossover intervention trial, 11 adults consumed white bread rolls as either placebo or supplemented with 15g arabinoxylan for 6 weeks with a 6-week washout period. Fasting serum glucose, insulin, triglycerides, unesterified fatty acids, apolipoprotein A1 and B, adiponectin, resistin and leptin were assessed before and after intervention. Fasting serum glucose, serum triglycerides and apolipoprotein A-1 were significantly lower during arabinoxylan consumption compared to placebo (p = 0.029, p = 0.047; p = 0.029, respectively). No effects of arabinoxylan were observed for insulin, adiponectin, leptin and resistin as well as for apolipoprotein B, and unesterified fatty acids. In conclusion, the consumption of AX in subjects with impaired glucose tolerance improved fasting serum glucose, and triglycerides. However, this beneficial effect was not accompanied by changes in fasting adipokine concentrations.

Metadaten
Author:A. L. Garcia, J. Steiniger, S. C. Reich, M. O. Weickert, I. Harsch, A. Machowetz, M. Mohlig, Joachim SprangerORCiDGND, N. N. Rudovich, F. Meuser, J. Doerfer, N. Katz, M. Speth, Hans-Joachim Franz Zunft, Andreas F. H. PfeifferORCiDGND, Corinna KoebnickORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1055/s-2006-955089
ISSN:0018-5043
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17111305
Parent Title (English):Hormone and metabolic research
Publisher:Thieme
Place of publication:Stuttgart
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2006
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/04
Tag:adiponectin; arabinoxylan; dietary fibre; leptin; resistin
Volume:38
Issue:2
Pagenumber:6
First Page:761
Last Page:766
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert

