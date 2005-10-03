Schließen

Inhibition of the biosynthesis of SRP polypeptides and secretory proteins by aflatoxin B-1 can disrupt protein targeting

  • Cell culture and western blotting studies revealed that aflatoxin B-1 (AFB(1)) inhibits the biosynthesis of two of the constituent polypeptides of signal recognition particle (SRP) (SRP54 and 72). SRP escorts polyribosomes carrying signal peptides from free form in the cytosol to the bound form on endoplasmic reticulum (ER) membrane during protein targeting. These effects of AFB(1) on SRP biosynthesis may inhibit the formation of functional SRP Our experiments have further shown that AFB(1) also inhibits the biosynthesis/translocation of a secretory protein, preprolactin, which fails to appear in the lumen of ER consequent to the treatment with this hepatocarcinogen. The results of the experiments presented in this article therefore enable us to infer for the first time that aflatoxin B-1 may inhibit the functioning of SRP as an escort and deplete the ER of polyribosomes for secretory protein synthesis. As these secretory proteins are important components of the plasma membrane, gap junctions and intercellular matrix, their absenceCell culture and western blotting studies revealed that aflatoxin B-1 (AFB(1)) inhibits the biosynthesis of two of the constituent polypeptides of signal recognition particle (SRP) (SRP54 and 72). SRP escorts polyribosomes carrying signal peptides from free form in the cytosol to the bound form on endoplasmic reticulum (ER) membrane during protein targeting. These effects of AFB(1) on SRP biosynthesis may inhibit the formation of functional SRP Our experiments have further shown that AFB(1) also inhibits the biosynthesis/translocation of a secretory protein, preprolactin, which fails to appear in the lumen of ER consequent to the treatment with this hepatocarcinogen. The results of the experiments presented in this article therefore enable us to infer for the first time that aflatoxin B-1 may inhibit the functioning of SRP as an escort and deplete the ER of polyribosomes for secretory protein synthesis. As these secretory proteins are important components of the plasma membrane, gap junctions and intercellular matrix, their absence from these locations could disturb cell to cell communication leading to tumorigenesis.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Jasbir Singh, Harinder M. Dani, Reeta SharmaORCiDGND, Pablo SteinbergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1027/cbf.1285
ISSN:0263-6484
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16206272
Parent Title (English):Cell biochemistry and function
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Chichester
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2005/10/03
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/04
Tag:SRP; aflatoxin B-1; protein targeting; protein translocation; western blotting
Volume:24
Pagenumber:4
First Page:507
Last Page:510
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo