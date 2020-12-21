Schließen

Temporal and spatial patterns of mitochondrial haplotype and species distributions in Siberian larches inferred from ancient environmental DNA and modeling

  Changes in species' distributions are classically projected based on their climate envelopes. For Siberian forests, which have a tremendous significance for vegetation-climate feedbacks, this implies future shifts of each of the forest-forming larch (Larix) species to the north-east. However, in addition to abiotic factors, reliable projections must assess the role of historical biogeography and biotic interactions. Here, we use sedimentary ancient DNA and individual-based modelling to investigate the distribution of larch species and mitochondrial haplotypes through space and time across the treeline ecotone on the southern Taymyr peninsula, which at the same time presents a boundary area of two larch species. We find spatial and temporal patterns, which suggest that forest density is the most influential driver determining the precise distribution of species and mitochondrial haplotypes. This suggests a strong influence of competition on the species' range shifts. These findings imply possible climate change outcomes that are directly opposed to projections based purely on climate envelopes. Investigations of such fine-scale processes of biodiversity change through time are possible using paleoenvironmental DNA, which is available much more readily than visible fossils and can provide information at a level of resolution that is not reached in classical palaeoecology.

Author:Laura Saskia EppORCiD, Stefan KruseORCiD, Nadja J. Kath, Kathleen R. Stoof-LeichsenringORCiDGND, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Luidmila A. PestryakovaORCiD, Ulrike HerzschuhORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-468352
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46835
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1052)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/21
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/21
Tag:Siberian larch; climate change; dynamics; ecological genetics; ecological modelling; ecosystems; impacts; introgression; larch species; mitochondrial haplotypes; palaeoecology; plant ecology; range shifts; temperature; treeline; vegetation; vegetation-climate feedbacks
Issue:1052
Page Number:11
Source:Scientific Reports 8 (2018) 17436 DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-35550-w
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

