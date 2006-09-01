Schließen

Reactivity, stability, and strength performance capacity in motor sports

  • Background: Racing drivers require multifaceted cognitive and physical abilities in a multitasking situation. A knowledge of their physical capacities may help to improve fitness and performance. Objective: To compare reaction time, stability performance capacity, and strength performance capacity of elite racing drivers with those of age-matched, physically active controls. Methods: Eight elite racing drivers and 10 physically active controls matched for age and weight were tested in a reaction and determination test requiring upper and lower extremity responses to visual and audio cues. Further tests comprised evaluation of one-leg postural stability on a two-dimensional moveable platform, measures of maximum strength performance capacity of the extensors of the leg on a leg press, and a test of force capacity of the arms in a sitting position at a steering wheel. An additional arm endurance test consisted of isometric work at the steering wheel at + 30 degrees and -30 degrees where an eccentric threshold load of 30 N.m was applied.Background: Racing drivers require multifaceted cognitive and physical abilities in a multitasking situation. A knowledge of their physical capacities may help to improve fitness and performance. Objective: To compare reaction time, stability performance capacity, and strength performance capacity of elite racing drivers with those of age-matched, physically active controls. Methods: Eight elite racing drivers and 10 physically active controls matched for age and weight were tested in a reaction and determination test requiring upper and lower extremity responses to visual and audio cues. Further tests comprised evaluation of one-leg postural stability on a two-dimensional moveable platform, measures of maximum strength performance capacity of the extensors of the leg on a leg press, and a test of force capacity of the arms in a sitting position at a steering wheel. An additional arm endurance test consisted of isometric work at the steering wheel at + 30 degrees and -30 degrees where an eccentric threshold load of 30 N.m was applied. Subjects had to hold the end positions above this threshold until exhaustion. Univariate one way analysis of variance (alpha = 0.05) including a Bonferroni adjustment was used to detect group differences between the drivers and controls. Results: The reaction time of the racing drivers was significantly faster than the controls ( p = 0.004). The following motor reaction time and reaction times in the multiple determination test did not differ between the groups. No significant differences (p> 0.05) were found for postural stability, leg extensor strength, or arm strength and endurance. Conclusions: Racing drivers have faster reaction times than age-matched physically active controls. Further development of motor sport-specific test protocols is suggested. According to the requirements of motor racing, strength and sensorimotor performance capacity can potentially be improved.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Heiner Baur, Steffen Müller, Anja HirschmüllerORCiDGND, Georg Huber, Frank MayerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1136/bjsm.2006.025783
ISSN:0306-3674
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16950885
Parent Title (English):British journal of sports medicine : the journal of sport and exercise medicine
Publisher:BMJ Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/09/01
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/04
Volume:40
Pagenumber:5
First Page:906
Last Page:910
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Sportwissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften

