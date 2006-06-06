In-plane miscibility and mixed bilayer microstructure in mixtures of catanionic glycolipids and zwitterionic phospholipids

SAXS/WAXS studies were performed in combination with freeze fracture electron microscopy using mixtures of a new Gemini catanionic surfactant (Gem 16-12, formed by two sugar groups bound by a hydrocarbon spacer with 12 carbons and two 16-carbon chains) and the zwitterionic phospholipid 1,2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine(DPPC) to establish the phase diagram. Gem 16-12 in water forms bilayers with the same amount of hydration water as DPPC. A frozen interdigitated phase with a low hydration number is observed below room temperature. The kinetics of the formation of this crystalline phase is very slow. Above the chain melting temperature, multilayered vesicles are formed. Mixing with DPPC produces mixed bilayers above the corresponding chain melting temperature. At room temperature, partially lamellar aggregates with local nematic order are observed. Splitting of infinite lamellae into discs is linked to immiscibility in frozen state. The ordering process is always accompanied by dehydration of the system. As a consequence, an

SAXS/WAXS studies were performed in combination with freeze fracture electron microscopy using mixtures of a new Gemini catanionic surfactant (Gem 16-12, formed by two sugar groups bound by a hydrocarbon spacer with 12 carbons and two 16-carbon chains) and the zwitterionic phospholipid 1,2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine(DPPC) to establish the phase diagram. Gem 16-12 in water forms bilayers with the same amount of hydration water as DPPC. A frozen interdigitated phase with a low hydration number is observed below room temperature. The kinetics of the formation of this crystalline phase is very slow. Above the chain melting temperature, multilayered vesicles are formed. Mixing with DPPC produces mixed bilayers above the corresponding chain melting temperature. At room temperature, partially lamellar aggregates with local nematic order are observed. Splitting of infinite lamellae into discs is linked to immiscibility in frozen state. The ordering process is always accompanied by dehydration of the system. As a consequence, an unusual order-disorder phase transition upon cooling is observed.

