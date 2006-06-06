Schließen

In-plane miscibility and mixed bilayer microstructure in mixtures of catanionic glycolipids and zwitterionic phospholipids

  • SAXS/WAXS studies were performed in combination with freeze fracture electron microscopy using mixtures of a new Gemini catanionic surfactant (Gem 16-12, formed by two sugar groups bound by a hydrocarbon spacer with 12 carbons and two 16-carbon chains) and the zwitterionic phospholipid 1,2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine(DPPC) to establish the phase diagram. Gem 16-12 in water forms bilayers with the same amount of hydration water as DPPC. A frozen interdigitated phase with a low hydration number is observed below room temperature. The kinetics of the formation of this crystalline phase is very slow. Above the chain melting temperature, multilayered vesicles are formed. Mixing with DPPC produces mixed bilayers above the corresponding chain melting temperature. At room temperature, partially lamellar aggregates with local nematic order are observed. Splitting of infinite lamellae into discs is linked to immiscibility in frozen state. The ordering process is always accompanied by dehydration of the system. As a consequence, anSAXS/WAXS studies were performed in combination with freeze fracture electron microscopy using mixtures of a new Gemini catanionic surfactant (Gem 16-12, formed by two sugar groups bound by a hydrocarbon spacer with 12 carbons and two 16-carbon chains) and the zwitterionic phospholipid 1,2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine(DPPC) to establish the phase diagram. Gem 16-12 in water forms bilayers with the same amount of hydration water as DPPC. A frozen interdigitated phase with a low hydration number is observed below room temperature. The kinetics of the formation of this crystalline phase is very slow. Above the chain melting temperature, multilayered vesicles are formed. Mixing with DPPC produces mixed bilayers above the corresponding chain melting temperature. At room temperature, partially lamellar aggregates with local nematic order are observed. Splitting of infinite lamellae into discs is linked to immiscibility in frozen state. The ordering process is always accompanied by dehydration of the system. As a consequence, an unusual order-disorder phase transition upon cooling is observed.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:C. V. Teixeira, M. Blanzat, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND, I. Rico-Lattes, Gerald BrezesinskiORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbamem.2006.05.025
ISSN:0005-2736
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=16859637
Parent Title (English):Biochimica et biophysica acta : Biomembranes
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/06/06
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/03
Tag:Anti-HIV; SAXS; bilayer; gemini surfactant; miscibility; ordering process
Volume:1758
Pagenumber:12
First Page:1797
Last Page:1808
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo