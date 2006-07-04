Schließen

Programmed grammars and their relation to the LBA problem

  • We consider generating and accepting programmed grammars with bounded degree of non-regulation, that is, the maximum number of elements in success or in failure fields of the underlying grammar. In particular, it is shown that this measure can be restricted to two without loss of descriptional capacity, regardless of whether arbitrary derivations or left-most derivations are considered. Moreover, in some cases, precise characterizations of the linear bounded automaton problem in terms of programmed grammars are obtained. Thus, the results presented in this paper shed new light on some longstanding open problem in the theory of computational complexity.

Author:Henning Bordihn, Markus HolzerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00236-006-0017-9
ISSN:0001-5903
Parent Title (English):Acta informatica
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/07/04
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/03
Tag:LBA problem; accepting grammars; degree of non-regulation; leftmost derivations; programmed grammars
Volume:43
Pagenumber:20
First Page:223
Last Page:242
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
Peer Review:Referiert

