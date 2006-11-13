Auxiliary controlled singlet-oxygen ene reactions of cyclohexenes
- The photooxygenation of homochiral cyclohexene ketals, which are easily available from 2-cyclohexenone and L-tartrates, affords hydroperoxides and after reduction the corresponding allylic alcohols in good yields and high regioselectivities. This can be rationalized by electronic repulsions in a perepoxide intermediate and provides evidence for unfavorable 1,3 diaxial interactions with a dioxolane oxygen atom. Only low stereoselectivities were observed, due to the flexibility of the cyclohexene ring. However, the diastereomers could be separated and after cleavage of the auxiliary, 4-hydroxy-2-cyclohexen-1-one was isolated in enantiomerically pure form, which can serve as a building block for natural product synthesis.
|Werner FudickarGND, Katja Vomdran, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
