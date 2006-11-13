Schließen

Auxiliary controlled singlet-oxygen ene reactions of cyclohexenes

  • The photooxygenation of homochiral cyclohexene ketals, which are easily available from 2-cyclohexenone and L-tartrates, affords hydroperoxides and after reduction the corresponding allylic alcohols in good yields and high regioselectivities. This can be rationalized by electronic repulsions in a perepoxide intermediate and provides evidence for unfavorable 1,3 diaxial interactions with a dioxolane oxygen atom. Only low stereoselectivities were observed, due to the flexibility of the cyclohexene ring. However, the diastereomers could be separated and after cleavage of the auxiliary, 4-hydroxy-2-cyclohexen-1-one was isolated in enantiomerically pure form, which can serve as a building block for natural product synthesis.

Author:Werner FudickarGND, Katja Vomdran, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tet.2006.07.104
ISSN:0040-4020
Parent Title (English):Tetrahedron
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/13
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/03
Tag:auxiliary control; regioselectivity; singlet oxygen; stereoselectivity
Volume:62
Issue:46
Pagenumber:8
First Page:10639
Last Page:10646
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

