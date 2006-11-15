Schließen

Poly(ethyleneimine) as reducing and stabilizing agent for the formation of gold nanoparticles in w/o microemulsions

  This paper is focused on the use of branched poly(ethyleneimine) (PEI) as reducing as well as stabilizing agent for the formation of gold nanoparticles in different media. The process of nanoparticle formation was investigated, in the absence of any other reducing agents, in microemulsion template phase in comparison to the nucleation process in aqueous polymer solution. On the one hand, it was shown that the polyelectrolyte can be used for the controlled single-step synthesis and stabilization of gold nanoparticles via a nucleation reaction and particles with an average diameter of 7.1 nm can be produced. On the other hand, it was demonstrated that the polymer can also act as reducing and stabilizing agent in much more complex systems, i.e. in water-in-oil (w/o) microemulsion droplets. The reverse microemulsion droplets of the quaternary system sodium dodecylsulfate (SDS)/toluene-pentanol (1:1)/water were successfully used for the synthesis of gold nanoparticles. The polymer, incorporated in the droplets, exhibits reducing properties, adsorbs on the surface of the nanoparticles and prevents their aggregation. Consequently, nanoparticles of 8.6 nm can be redispersed after solvent evaporation without a change of their size. Nevertheless, the polymer acts already as a "template" during the formation of the nanoparticles in water and in microemulsion, so that an additional template effect of the microemulsion is not observed. The particle formation for both methods is checked by means of UV-vis spectroscopy and the particle size and size distribution are investigated via dynamic light scattering and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). (c) 2006 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author:Carine NoteGND, Sabine KosmellaGND, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.colsurfa.2006.05.018
ISSN:0927-7757
Parent Title (English):Colloids and surfaces : an international journal devoted to the principles and applications of colloid and interface science ; A, Physicochemical and engineering aspects
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/15
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/03
Tag:gold nanoparticles; microemulsion; polyelectrolyte
Volume:290
Issue:1-3
Pagenumber:7
First Page:150
Last Page:156
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

