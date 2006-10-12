Schließen

The Zaremba problem with singular interfaces as a corner boundary value problem

  • We study mixed boundary value problems for an elliptic operator A on a manifold X with boundary Y, i.e., Au = f in int X, T (+/-) u = g(+/-) on int Y+/-, where Y is subdivided into subsets Y+/- with an interface Z and boundary conditions T+/- on Y+/- that are Shapiro-Lopatinskij elliptic up to Z from the respective sides. We assume that Z subset of Y is a manifold with conical singularity v. As an example we consider the Zaremba problem, where A is the Laplacian and T- Dirichlet, T+ Neumann conditions. The problem is treated as a corner boundary value problem near v which is the new point and the main difficulty in this paper. Outside v the problem belongs to the edge calculus as is shown in Bull. Sci. Math. ( to appear). With a mixed problem we associate Fredholm operators in weighted corner Sobolev spaces with double weights, under suitable edge conditions along Z {v} of trace and potential type. We construct parametrices within the calculus and establish the regularity of solutions.

Author:Gohar Harutyunyan, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11118-006-9020-6
ISSN:0926-2601
Parent Title (English):Potential analysis : an international journal devoted to the interactions between potential theory, probability theory, geometry and functional analysis
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/10/12
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/05/03
Tag:Zaremba problem; corner Sobolev spaces with double weights; pseudo-differential boundary value problems
Volume:25
Pagenumber:43
First Page:327
Last Page:369
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

