The Zaremba problem with singular interfaces as a corner boundary value problem
- We study mixed boundary value problems for an elliptic operator A on a manifold X with boundary Y, i.e., Au = f in int X, T (+/-) u = g(+/-) on int Y+/-, where Y is subdivided into subsets Y+/- with an interface Z and boundary conditions T+/- on Y+/- that are Shapiro-Lopatinskij elliptic up to Z from the respective sides. We assume that Z subset of Y is a manifold with conical singularity v. As an example we consider the Zaremba problem, where A is the Laplacian and T- Dirichlet, T+ Neumann conditions. The problem is treated as a corner boundary value problem near v which is the new point and the main difficulty in this paper. Outside v the problem belongs to the edge calculus as is shown in Bull. Sci. Math. ( to appear). With a mixed problem we associate Fredholm operators in weighted corner Sobolev spaces with double weights, under suitable edge conditions along Z {v} of trace and potential type. We construct parametrices within the calculus and establish the regularity of solutions.
|Author:
|Gohar Harutyunyan, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11118-006-9020-6
|ISSN:
|0926-2601
|Parent Title (English):
|Potential analysis : an international journal devoted to the interactions between potential theory, probability theory, geometry and functional analysis
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|Dordrecht
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/10/12
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/05/03
|Tag:
|Zaremba problem; corner Sobolev spaces with double weights; pseudo-differential boundary value problems
|Volume:
|25
|Pagenumber:
|43
|First Page:
|327
|Last Page:
|369
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert