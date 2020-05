Die onlinebasierte Anbahnung des sexuellen Missbrauchs eines Kindes

Cybergrooming, the initiation of sexual abuse of a child via social media and online games, is one of the most serious digital risks for children. For many children it is part of the normality to grow up in a digitalised world and to spend their time in social media and online games. In these programmes, children play and communicate quite naturally with unknown adults and other minors. This can result in a variety of risks for the children. Probably one of the most relevant is the risk of the child becoming a victim of a sexual offence. But how effective are social and, above all, criminal policy measures currently in place to protect children from such risks in a globalised digital space? This book therefore deals fundamentally with the phenomenon of cybergrooming and its social strategies to combat it. In addition to a comprehensive presentation of the phenomenology, the structure of perpetrators and victims, and the causes of deviant behavior in digital space from the perspective of cybercriminology, one focus of the work is on

Cybergrooming, the initiation of sexual abuse of a child via social media and online games, is one of the most serious digital risks for children. For many children it is part of the normality to grow up in a digitalised world and to spend their time in social media and online games. In these programmes, children play and communicate quite naturally with unknown adults and other minors. This can result in a variety of risks for the children. Probably one of the most relevant is the risk of the child becoming a victim of a sexual offence. But how effective are social and, above all, criminal policy measures currently in place to protect children from such risks in a globalised digital space? This book therefore deals fundamentally with the phenomenon of cybergrooming and its social strategies to combat it. In addition to a comprehensive presentation of the phenomenology, the structure of perpetrators and victims, and the causes of deviant behavior in digital space from the perspective of cybercriminology, one focus of the work is on the criminal classification of cybergrooming in Germany.At the centre of this legal consideration is the current debate on the effects of the introduction of an experimental punishability for § 176 paragraph 4 No. 3 German Criminal Code. The present publication is an intradisciplinary work that combines findings from the fields of law, cybercriminology and media studies in order to gain a holistic view of the phenomenon of cybergrooming. As a result, recommendations for criminal policy action are derived which, taken as a whole, could form the nucleus of a general digital prevention.

