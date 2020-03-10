Schließen

Beobachtungen zum Handlungskonzept "Tolerantes Brandenburg"

Download full text files

  • pgp15_S7-19.pdfdeu
    (709KB)

    SHA-512:a3fc07c568008f858ab9ac2266e511a7102f327fc1aea5e26801eee660066c9be8c928d5a6f92a7f38a1c8a969c16c15818c3029bc21cc66352d9d8eb2691e10

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Manfred RolfesORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-468164
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46816
ISBN:978-3-86956-483-8
ISSN:2194–1599 (print)
ISSN:2194-1602 (online)
Parent Title (German):Potsdamer Geographische Praxis
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Date of first Publication:2020/03/10
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/14
Volume:15
First Page:7
Last Page:19
Source:Potsdamer Geographische Praxis / Band 15 (2019) / ISBN 978-3-86956-483-8, S. 7-19
RVK - Regensburg Classification:MS 4710, MG 27380, RG 45816
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geographie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Publication Way:Open Access
Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Peer Review:Nicht ermittelbar
Collections:Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Geographische Praxis, ISSN 2194-1602 / PGP (2020) 15
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo