Negative affect is related to reduced differential neural responses to social and non-social stimuli in 5-to-8-month-old infants

  • Both social perception and temperament in young infants have been related to social functioning later in life. Previous functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) data (Lloyd-Fox et al., 2009) showed larger blood-oxygenation changes for social compared to non-social stimuli in the posterior temporal cortex of five-month-old infants. We sought to replicate and extend these findings by using fNIRS to study the neural basis of social perception in relation to infant temperament (Negative Affect) in 37 five-to-eight-month-old infants. Infants watched short videos displaying either hand and facial movements of female actors (social dynamic condition) or moving toys and machinery (non-social dynamic condition), while fNIRS data were collected over temporal brain regions. Negative Affect was measured using the Infant Behavior Questionnaire. Results showed significantly larger blood-oxygenation changes in the right posterior-temporal region in the social compared to the non-social condition. Furthermore, this differential activationBoth social perception and temperament in young infants have been related to social functioning later in life. Previous functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS) data (Lloyd-Fox et al., 2009) showed larger blood-oxygenation changes for social compared to non-social stimuli in the posterior temporal cortex of five-month-old infants. We sought to replicate and extend these findings by using fNIRS to study the neural basis of social perception in relation to infant temperament (Negative Affect) in 37 five-to-eight-month-old infants. Infants watched short videos displaying either hand and facial movements of female actors (social dynamic condition) or moving toys and machinery (non-social dynamic condition), while fNIRS data were collected over temporal brain regions. Negative Affect was measured using the Infant Behavior Questionnaire. Results showed significantly larger blood-oxygenation changes in the right posterior-temporal region in the social compared to the non-social condition. Furthermore, this differential activation was smaller in infants showing higher Negative Affect. Our results replicate those of Lloyd-Fox et al. and confirmed that five-to-eight-month-old infants show cortical specialization for social perception. Furthermore, the decreased cortical sensitivity to social stimuli in infants showing high Negative Affect may be an early biomarker for later difficulties in social interaction.show moreshow less

  • phr643.pdfeng
    (3991KB)

    SHA-1:8c86e4a6d9873f63255fd5f4875fbe15a2a91250

Metadaten
Author:Anne van der Kant, Szilvia BiroORCiD, Claartje LeveltORCiD, Stephan HuijbregtsORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-468136
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46813
ISSN:1878-9293
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a functional near-infrared spectroscopy-study
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (643)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/07/02
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/07/02
Tag:fNIRS; functional near-infrared spectroscopy; infants; negative affect; social perception; temperament
Issue:643
Pagenumber:10
First Page:23
Last Page:30
Source:Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience 30 (2018) 23-30 DOI:10.1016/j.dcn.2017.12.003
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

