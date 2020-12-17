Schließen

Dating growth strata and basin fill by combining 26Al/10Be burial dating and magnetostratigraphy

  • Cosmogenic burial dating enables dating of coarse-grained, Pliocene-Pleistocene sedimentary units that are typically difficult to date with traditional methods, such as magnetostratigraphy. In the actively deforming western Tarim Basin in NW China, Pliocene-Pleistocene conglomerates were dated at eight sites, integrating Al-26/Be-10 burial dating with previously published magnetostratigraphic sections. These samples were collected from growth strata on the flanks of growing folds and from sedimentary units beneath active faults to place timing constraints on the initiation of deformation of structures within the basin and on shortening rates on active faults. These new basin-fill and growthstrata ages document the late Neogene and Quaternary growth of the Pamir and Tian Shan orogens between >5 and 1 Ma and delineate the eastward propagation of deformation at rates up to 115 km/m.y. and basinward growth of both mountain belts at rates up to 12 km/m.y.

Metadaten
Author:Jessica Ann Thompson JobeORCiD, Tao Li, Bodo BookhagenORCiDGND, Jie Chen, Douglas W. BurbankORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-468067
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46806
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):constraining active deformation in the Pamir–Tian Shan convergence zone, NW China
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1044)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/17
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/17
Tag:NE Pamir; Tarim Basin; cosmogenic AL-26; deep crust; erosion rates; evolution; foreland basin; half-life; production rates; thrust belts
Issue:1044
Page Number:25
First Page:806
Last Page:828
Source:Lithosphere 10 (2018) 6, 806–828 DOI:10.1130/L727.1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

