Structures of Angptl3 and Angptl4

  • Coronary artery disease is the most common cause of death globally and is linked to a number of risk factors including serum low density lipoprotein, high density lipoprotein, triglycerides and lipoprotein(a). Recently two proteins, angiopoietin-like protein 3 and 4, have emerged from genetic studies as being factors that significantly modulate plasma triglyceride levels and coronary artery disease. The exact function and mechanism of action of both proteins remains to be elucidated, however, mutations in these proteins results in up to 34% reduction in coronary artery disease and inhibition of function results in reduced plasma triglyceride levels. Here we report the crystal structures of the fibrinogen-like domains of both proteins. These structures offer new insights into the reported loss of function mutations, the mechanisms of action of the proteins and open up the possibility for the rational design of low molecular weight inhibitors for intervention in coronary artery disease.

Metadaten
Author:Ekaterina Biterova, Mariam EsmaeeliORCiD, Heli I. Alanen, Mirva SaaranenORCiD, Lloyd W. Ruddock
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-467943
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-46794
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):modulators of triglyceride levels and coronary artery disease
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1048)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/12/18
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/12/18
Tag:angiopoitin-like 4; association; cardiovascular biology; cardiovascular-disease; heart-disease; lipoprotein-lipase; metaanalysis; of-function mutations; protein; recognition; risk; x-ray crystallography
Issue:1048
Page Number:14
Source:Scientific Reports 8 (2018) 6752 DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-25237-7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

