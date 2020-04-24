Article 8, VI, Article 8 para. 2 (f): scope of application of article 8 para. 2 (e)
|Author:
|Andreas ZimmermannORCiDGND, Robin Geiß
|ISBN:
|978-3-406-64854-0
|Parent Title (English):
|The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court
|Publisher:
|Beck
|Place of publication:
|München
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Release Date:
|2020/04/24
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Öffentliches Recht
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht
|Peer Review:
|Referiert