Systematic identification of loci determining chloroplast and nuclear genome incompatibility in the evening primrose (Oenothera)

Metadaten
Author:Danijela KožulORCiD
Referee:Ralph BockORCiDGND, Friedrich KraglerORCiD
Advisor:Ralph Bock, Stephan Greiner, Joost van Dongen
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2020/03/13
Release Date:2020/04/22
Pagenumber:126
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie

