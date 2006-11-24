Parallel generation and detection of superoxide and hydrogen peroxide in a fluidic chip

Andrey. V. Krylov, H. Adamzig, A. D. Walter, B. Loechel, E. Kurth, O. Pulz, Jan Szeponik, Franziska Wegerich, Fred Lisdat A fluidic chip system was developed, which combines a stable generation of superoxide radicals and hydrogen peroxide with their sensorial detection. The generation of both reactive oxygen species was achieved by immobilization of xanthine oxidase on controlled pore glass in a reaction chamber. Antioxidants can be introduced into the fluidic chip system by means of mixing chamber. The detection of both species is based on the amperometric principle using a biosensor chip with two working electrodes. As sensing protein for both electrodes cytochrome c was used. The novel system was designed for the quantification of the antioxidant efficiency of different potential scavengers of the respective reactive species in an aqueous medium. Several model antioxidants such as ascorbic acid or catalase have been tested under flow conditions.