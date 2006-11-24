Schließen

Parallel generation and detection of superoxide and hydrogen peroxide in a fluidic chip

  • A fluidic chip system was developed, which combines a stable generation of superoxide radicals and hydrogen peroxide with their sensorial detection. The generation of both reactive oxygen species was achieved by immobilization of xanthine oxidase on controlled pore glass in a reaction chamber. Antioxidants can be introduced into the fluidic chip system by means of mixing chamber. The detection of both species is based on the amperometric principle using a biosensor chip with two working electrodes. As sensing protein for both electrodes cytochrome c was used. The novel system was designed for the quantification of the antioxidant efficiency of different potential scavengers of the respective reactive species in an aqueous medium. Several model antioxidants such as ascorbic acid or catalase have been tested under flow conditions.

Metadaten
Author:Andrey. V. Krylov, H. Adamzig, A. D. Walter, B. Loechel, E. Kurth, O. Pulz, Jan SzeponikGND, Franziska Wegerich, Fred LisdatORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.snb.2005.11.062
ISSN:0925-4005
Parent Title (English):Sensors and actuators : B, Chemical
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/24
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/21
Tag:antioxidant; biosensor; cytochrome c; flow system; reactive oxygen species
Volume:119
Issue:1
Pagenumber:9
First Page:118
Last Page:126
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert

