Diffuse reflection of a Bose-Einstein condensate from a rough evanescent wave mirror
- We present experimental results showing the diffuse reflection of a Bose Einstein condensate from a rough mirror, consisting of a dielectric substrate supporting a blue-detuned evanescent wave. The scattering is anisotropic, more pronounced in the direction of the surface propagation of the evanescent wave. These results agree very well with theoretical predictions.
|Author:
|Helene PerrinORCiD, Yves Colombe, Brigitte Mercier, Vincent Lorent, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1088/0953-4075/39/22/009
