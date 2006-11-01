Schließen

Diffuse reflection of a Bose-Einstein condensate from a rough evanescent wave mirror

  • We present experimental results showing the diffuse reflection of a Bose Einstein condensate from a rough mirror, consisting of a dielectric substrate supporting a blue-detuned evanescent wave. The scattering is anisotropic, more pronounced in the direction of the surface propagation of the evanescent wave. These results agree very well with theoretical predictions.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Helene PerrinORCiD, Yves Colombe, Brigitte Mercier, Vincent Lorent, Carsten HenkelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/0953-4075/39/22/009
ISSN:0953-4075
Parent Title (English):Journal of physics : B, Atomic, molecular and optical physics
Publisher:IOP Publ.
Place of publication:Bristol
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/11/01
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/21
Volume:39
Pagenumber:10
First Page:4649
Last Page:4658
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo