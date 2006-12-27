Schließen

Synchronization of spontaneous bursting in a CO2 laser

  • We present experimental and numerical evidence of synchronization of burst events in two different modulated CO2 lasers. Bursts appear randomly in each laser as trains of large amplitude spikes intercalated by a small amplitude chaotic regime. Experimental data and model show the frequency locking of bursts in a suitable interval of coupling strength. We explain the mechanism of this phenomenon and demonstrate the inhibitory properties of the implemented coupling.

Author:Riccardo MeucciORCiD, Francesco Salvadori, Mikhail V. IvanchenkoORCiD, Kais Al NaimeeGND, Chansong ZhouGND, Fortunato Tito ArecchiGND, S. Boccaletti, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.74.066207
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17280139
Parent Title (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2006/12/27
Year of Completion:2006
Release Date:2020/04/20
Volume:74
Pagenumber:6
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert

