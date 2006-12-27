Synchronization of spontaneous bursting in a CO2 laser
- We present experimental and numerical evidence of synchronization of burst events in two different modulated CO2 lasers. Bursts appear randomly in each laser as trains of large amplitude spikes intercalated by a small amplitude chaotic regime. Experimental data and model show the frequency locking of bursts in a suitable interval of coupling strength. We explain the mechanism of this phenomenon and demonstrate the inhibitory properties of the implemented coupling.
|Author:
|Riccardo MeucciORCiD, Francesco Salvadori, Mikhail V. IvanchenkoORCiD, Kais Al NaimeeGND, Chansong ZhouGND, Fortunato Tito ArecchiGND, S. Boccaletti, Jürgen KurthsORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.74.066207
|ISSN:
|2470-0045
|ISSN:
|2470-0053
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=17280139
|Parent Title (English):
|Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publication:
|College Park
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2006/12/27
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Volume:
|74
|Pagenumber:
|6
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert